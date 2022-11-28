After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and it will be rolling through Toronto this week.

The CP Holiday Train program has two festively decorated trains travelling through Canada and the United States, spreading holiday cheer with live performances while raising money, food and awareness towards local foodbanks along the CP rail network.

On Tuesday, the train will stop at the CP Yard Office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Rd., just south of St. Clair Avenue West.

The train will arrive at 8:15 p.m., but Torontonians can hang around for a 30-minute concert starting at 8:30 p.m. with musicians Aysanabee and Tenille Townes.

The show is free to attend, but CP encourages attendees to bring some money or non-perishable food items to donate if they can.

“The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year, celebrates family, community and service to one another,” CP President, Keith Creel, said in a news release.

“We hope the train’s bright lights and music foster celebrations across Canada and the U.S., bringing with those celebrations a reminder of our duty to help those less fortunate this holiday season.”

In the last two decades the Holiday Train has been around, it has raised over $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across the continent.

Canadians far and wide can check out the CP Holiday Train tracker to see when and where the train will be in town and who will be performing that day.