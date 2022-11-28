Skaters can now lace up and enjoy the view of the CN Tower at Union Station’s ice rink for the holiday season.

Union Winter, presented by TD Bank, kicked off today providing a festive experience for Torontonians and visitors at the country’s busiest transit hub.

Visitors can enjoy special performances, holiday shopping and dining inside the station, and free skating at the ice rink outside the station’s doors.

Toronto Mayor John Tory was on hand for the opening and said the holiday event will help attract more visitors as the city is still recovering from the pandemic.

“This is a big part of our post-COVID recovery to get people to come downtown to engage in activities here. Union Winter is an exciting opportunity for Torontonians to get down here, to do more than just come to work here. To come for a skate,” Tory said at Union Station Monday.

Canadian Olympian Gabrielle Daleman also performed on the rink today in celebration of it officially opening.

The rink will be open until Jan. 29, 2023 during the following hours:

• Sundays to Wednesdays: 11AM –7PM

• Thursdays to Saturdays: 11AM – 9PM

However, the rink will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

Skaters can register in advance online to secure a time slot or simply walk-in, which is available on a limited basis.

In addition, free skate rentals will be available throughout the season, along with free skating lessons once a week on Tuesdays.

For those who like to skate to some tunes, Union Winter will have a DJ performing live rink-side on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December and January.

Special musical performances will also be held inside Union Station throughout December, including on Dec. 13 when Canadian singer Shawn Desman will perform.

Over the weekend, the City of Toronto started to open its public outdoor skating rinks for the winter season.