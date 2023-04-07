CRA workers ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of strike
A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share:
Published Friday, April 7, 2023 7:32PM EDT
Workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of strike action.
In a Friday press release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents some 35,000 members, said its workers have voted in favour of taking strike action.
The union’s main grievance concerns wages for CRA workers, who according to PSAC “have been without a contract for more than a year while the cost of living has continued to soar.”
CRA workers are in a legal position to strike as of April 14. A final round of negotiations is scheduled for April 17-20.
The CRA has responded to PSAC, saying it “respects the collective bargaining process and remains committed to pursuing meaningful negotiations” with PSAC-UTE.
“We are confident that the parties will find many areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides, during the upcoming negotiations,” reads the CRA’s statement.