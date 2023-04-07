Workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of strike action.

In a Friday press release, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents some 35,000 members, said its workers have voted in favour of taking strike action.

The union’s main grievance concerns wages for CRA workers, who according to PSAC “have been without a contract for more than a year while the cost of living has continued to soar.”

CRA workers are in a legal position to strike as of April 14. A final round of negotiations is scheduled for April 17-20.

The CRA has responded to PSAC, saying it “respects the collective bargaining process and remains committed to pursuing meaningful negotiations” with PSAC-UTE.

“We are confident that the parties will find many areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides, during the upcoming negotiations,” reads the CRA’s statement.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is May 1.