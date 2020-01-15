

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December were up 22.7 per cent compared with a year ago when sales were relatively quiet.

The association says sales in the final month of 2019 were up compared with a year ago earlier across most of Canada, including all of the largest urban markets.

On a month-over-month basis, home sales in December were down 0.9 per cent.

The decline ended a streak of monthly gains that began last March.

The actual national average price for a home sold in December 2019 was about $517,000, up 9.6 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, two of the country's most expensive and active housing markets, the average price of a home sold was about $400,000, up 6.7 per cent compared with December 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.