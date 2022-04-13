The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials say they seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.

According to statement issued to CTV News Toronto by Pivot Airlines, an airline launched out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2021, five crew members discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft, bound for Toronto, while grounded at the Punta Cana airport on April 5.

The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages, each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine, totalling 200 packages, were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search.