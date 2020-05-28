

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews have begun painting circles on the grass at Trinity Bellwoods as a means to enforce physical distancing and avoid a repeat of last weekend when thousands of people descended on the west-end park.

The city announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would paint the circles as a way to remind users about the importance of physical distancing after an estimated 10,000 people packed the park on Saturday, drawing condemnation from public health officials in the process.

The circles, which crews began painting at around 6:30 a.m., have a diameter of eight feet and are being placed 10 feet apart to ensure proper physical distancing between groups.

The city has said that it anticipates having to repaint the circles from time to time to ensure the lines are clear. Similar circles have also been painted at parks in San Francisco and New York City.

“Painting a circle in a park is clearly not the be all end all solution but what it does is provide a very inexpensive and very easy to do way to just remind people of where they should be,” infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday. “Of course people can ignore them, walk all over them and congregate in large settings but it is just a very simple tool to have that costs virtually nothing and may help remind people to practice physical distancing. I think it is a terrific idea.”

Pictures of the crowd at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday were widely circulated online and even prompted Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to deliver a warning to his residents to “not be like Toronto.”

Premier Doug Ford also weighed in, calling the behaviour “reckless” and urging anyone who was at the park to get tested for COVID-19. Health officials, however, later said that those at the park should simply self-monitor for symptoms.