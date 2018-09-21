

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A massive blaze at an auto recycling yard in Mississauga has been contained but officials say it could take some time before it is fully extinguished.

The three-alarm fire broke out at around 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Eagle Tech Recycling facility on Mavis Road near Central Parkway.

By 10 p.m. crews had the blaze contained but it proved to be a stubborn fire as it continued to burn overnight.

At a news conference at the scene on Friday morning, Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said that crews are using several aerial apparatuses to continue to pour water on the yard and will likely remain engaged in active firefighting operations for some time.

“We have the fire contained. We haven’t declared it under control yet but it is contained,” he said. “It is a difficult fire to fight because of the number of automobiles and tires in there.”

Air quality deemed safe

At the height of the fire, 11 trucks, two command officers and two support vehicles were on scene assisting.

While there were initially concerns about air quality in the area, Beckett said that the Ministry of Environment has determined that it is safe.

He said that firefighters have faced challenges in accessing the fire due to the presence of hundreds of vehicles that are stacked on top of one another in the yard.

“Crews will be on scene for quite some time throughout the day making sure we have all the hot spots hit and take care of the little fires throughout. Then we will get some heavy equipment in and can start removing the cars once it is safe to do so,” he said. “It will be some time before we even physically start the investigation on site.”

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.