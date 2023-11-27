One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at one of the city’s shelter hotels, paramedics confirm.

The fire broke out at the Toronto Plaza Hotel, located near Wilson Avenue and Highway 400, on Monday morning.

Smoke was visible when crews arrived on scene and a fire was discovered on the fourth floor. Toronto Fire told CP24 that one person was removed from the fourth floor and other occupants of the building sheltered in place.

Paramedics confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another is being assessed for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is expected to provide an update later this morning.