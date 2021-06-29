Mississauga emergency crews are being praised for their quick action after rescuing two teens who became trapped by rising waters in a storm drain amid a heavy downpour Tuesday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the area of Bristol Road West and River Grove Avenue, near the Credit River, at around 6:25 p.m.

Peel Regional Police initially said a man and woman were trapped, but later described them as two youths.

According to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, six teenagers had entered a large culvert when the storm descended with heavy rain.

"Water levels rose quickly in the culvert and two of the six teenagers were unaccounted for," Mississauga Fire said in a statement.

Water rescue crews entered the culvert to begin a search while other crews were deployed downstream in case the teens had been swept downriver.

"Approximately 300 feet into an elaborate culvert system, the teenagers were located safe and unharmed, but frightened. They had been trapped by the rising water levels,” Mississauga Fire said.

Crews outfitted the teens with rescue devices and escorted them out of the culvert on foot when water levels receded.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi hailed the rescue as “an incredible team effort with a positive outcome we all hoped/prayed for.”

“This was an outflow sewer system that these teens were trapped in,” Peel police explained in a tweet. “These areas have a specific infrastructural purpose and should not be entered out of curiosity -All first responders that attended this call are glad this ended well.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also tweeted her praise for the rescue teams.

“Huge thanks to the incredible team @MississaugaFES for leading this rescue effort, with support from @Peel_Paramedics @PeelPolice & staff from @citymississauga,” she wrote. “This was a very scary situation and I’m so relieved that these two teenagers are now safe.”

The rescue comes as the Greater Toronto Area sits under a rainfall warning, with fast-changing thunderstorms moving through the region and dumping heavy rainfall.

In a warning issued earlier Tuesday, Environment Canada urged area residents to use extra caution amid the stormy conditions.