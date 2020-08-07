Crews are working to remove a crane that collapsed in a Regent Park intersection on Thursday morning.

The crane toppled in the intersection of River and Dundas streets at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, crushing a bicycle and narrowly missing a female cyclist along with another pedestrian.

The machinery was being used at a nearby construction site and The Daniels Corporation, the developer of the project, said mechanical failure was to blame for the incident.

“Construction at the site has been temporarily suspended and we are fully cooperating with investigators. We have also initiated our own internal investigation into the incident,” the developer said in a statement released Thursday.

Police previously confirmed that there is “no criminality” involved and the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

The incident caused a number of hydro outages in the area but crews say power has now been restored to customers in the neighbourhood.

Engineers will be on scene today working to remove the crane, which is currently blocking the roadway and preventing traffic from getting through the intersection.

Officials previously indicated that the removal should be complete by Friday night.