Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario and is submerged under ice.

Police responded to reports of a collision around 8:45 a.m. at Keating Channel, a 1,000-foot waterway in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Cherry Street area, where a vehicle allegedly exited the roadway and “went into the channel.”

Fire officials have confirmed at least one occupant was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, which is submerged through three inches of ice.

Crews have entered the water and are currently working on recovering the occupant.

Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street are closed for emergency vehicles.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…