Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says she is disappointed that a retirement party was held at a Canada Post facility where there had been COVID-19 outbreaks.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the mayor said she was shocked to learn about the “incredibly irresponsible situation” at the Gateway facility located in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

“I am extremely disappointed in the workers over at Canada Post. They have already been subject to a number of shutdowns, of closures, partial closures,” Crombie said.

“If they had a house party, there would be no different. We would have been over there and ticketing it.”

Last month, an outbreak was declared at the Gateway West facility, with Shift 3 employees being ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 10 days.

The party was first reported by Global News on Wednesday.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for the Crown corporation said it is aware about the ‘brief gathering’ at the Gateway West site held in early April for a retiring worker.

“We simply do not allow gatherings within the facility for any reason. This is an unfortunate and isolated incident,” Phil Legault said.

“We take this matter seriously and have talked directly to those involved. We have also reminded all employees at the facility of the importance of following safety rules.”

Earlier this year, the Dixie facility was the site of a large COVID-19 outbreak. Hundreds of employees at the Gateway East site contracted the virus and one worker died.