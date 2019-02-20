

The Canadian Press





GATINEAU, Que. - The CRTC says an inquiry has confirmed allegations that Canada's telecommunications industry uses unacceptable sales practices that mislead consumers and harm vulnerable members of the public.

It says the misleading and aggressive practices exist in all types of sales channels including in stores, online, over the telephone and at homes when companies conduct door-to-door sales campaigns.

But the report doesn't identify which companies or areas of the country have the worst track record.

The CRTC compiled the report after five days of testimony at public hearings in October and months of information gathering including more than 1,000 comments from individual Canadians.

The CRTC says it plans to follow up its report with measures to address the problems identified through the inquiry but most of them will require additional regulatory proceedings.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is a semi-autonomous federal agency responsible for upholding the Telecommunications Act and the Broadcasting Act, which are both under review by the federal government.