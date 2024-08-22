CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects "the charge of antisemitism," and said he will "continue to fight side by side" with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees' (CUPE) National Executive Board passed a motion expressing its lost confidence in the national union's general vice-president following a recent Facebook post he shared.

Earlier this month, Hahn shared a video of an Olympic diver with a prominent Star of David on their arm jumping off a diving board before turning into a bomb that falls on civilians. The narrator in the video calls the diver an "Olympic champion."

Days later, Hahn said he took the video down and said his intention in posting it was to shine a light on the "double standard" that the Russian Federation was barred from participating at this year's Olympic Games.

Premier Doug Ford commented on Hahn's post during an unrelated news conference, not only calling the post "bigoted" but also calling the trade unionist a "disgusting human being."

In a letter to Ontario union members Thursday, Hahn expressed the provincial union's long-standing history of solidarity with Palestinians.

"As has happened to our union in the past, those who spoke up against the actions of the state of Israel last fall were quickly labeled anti-Semitic and vilified, especially online. I was one of those people. This smear was nothing new to those of us who advocate for the cause of Palestine. But the charge became part of our union's national convention, with some members of CUPE's National Executive Board suggesting that I resign," Hahn said.

Shortly after the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct. 7, Hahn's social media activity landed him in hot water when he responded with a post about the "Power of resistance." Hahn wrote an open apology, but still dozens of CUPE members lodged a human rights complaint against the union alleging it engaged in systemic discrimination and promoted antisemitism.

READ MORE: CUPE members launch human rights claim alleging union promotes antisemitism

In Thursday's letter, Hahn noted the national convention passed "an emergency resolution strengthening our union's support for Palestine and our call for a ceasefire," with CUPE Ontario voting to maintain its solidarity with Palestine at its annual convention in May.

Hahn was re-elected as CUPE Ontario's president this year, which is a position he has held since 2010.

"I cherish the cause of working people, the work we all do together fighting for justice here and around the globe. The power of our democracy deserves respect. It's why I'm both so sad and so angry. Trade unionists I have come to know and respect voted this week to overturn the democratic decisions of CUPE members," Hahn said.

"It is unprecedented in our union's history and I'm worried countless CUPE members who are active in the Palestinian solidarity movement could be left more vulnerable and exposed by the precedent as they face similar situations at work."

The union leader concluded his letter by saying he will "respect the democracy of our union" and continue to fight alongside its members.

Following Thursday's letter, Kathryn Marshall, the lawyer representing the CUPE members who submitted the complaint, said Hahn "put his ego and personal prejudices ahead of the needs of his members

"We are disappointed, but not surprised. We will continue in our legal action for justice and accountability," Marshall said.

'Revolting and unacceptable'

Following the premier's comments on voting to oust Hahn from his position, the union made clear it does not "take advice from a union-hating, public service-gutting Premier trying to distract from his own scandals and track record."

"CUPE's national executive board made the difficult decision to ask for Fred Hahn's resignation as General Vice President because he reposted a deeply problematic video that was a clear violation of our union's equality statement," the board wrote in a statement Thursday, adding the call was made long before the premier "chose to attack Fred Hahn, in a way that is completely revolting and unacceptable."

A spokesperson for CUPE National said told CTV News Toronto it has nothing to else to add following Hahn's statement, but said "there may be more to offer tomorrow.

With files from Hannah Alberga