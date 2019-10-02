CUPE says school support workers are preparing to strike on Oct. 7
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 10:10AM EDT
Representatives from the Canadian Union of Public Employees say all 55,000 custodians, librarians, technicians and other support staff in Ontario public schools are preparing to strike on Oct. 7.
Contract talks between the union and the province broke down last month.