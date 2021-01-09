

MONTREAL - A curfew meant to curb a rising tide of COVID-19 cases took effect across Quebec on Saturday evening, sending police streaming onto the streets of one of the provinces hardest hit by the global pandemic.

The measure is needed to prevent gatherings that have fueled the rampant spread of the virus, Premier Francois Legault said in announcing the rules earlier in the week.

“As premier, my first duty is to protect Quebecers,” Legault said in a Facebook post earlier Saturday. “I consider that the situation is critical and a shock treatment is needed. Our hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients. Hundreds of people are in intensive care, fighting for their lives. Tens of people die every day.”

The rules will see most residents face police questions or fines of up to $6,000 if they're out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the next four weeks.

There are exceptions for essential workers, people walking dogs, and those who have medical reasons to be out, such as a doctor's appointment.

But even so, the curfew has seen sharp resistance from some.

A small protest broke out in Montreal's Plateau district shortly before the measure was set to take effect. Some chanted “freedom,” while one carried a sign urging people to disobey the lockdown.

A helicopter trailed the group through the residential neighbourhood and police cruisers lined the streets.

It ended after about 15 minutes, as officers arrested some of the protesters and others dispersed into a nearby park.

There was no immediate word on whether police issued fines or were set to lay charges.

Under the terms of the curfew, grocery stores and convenience stores will have to close at 7:30 p.m. in order to allow workers and customers to get home. Stores connected to gas stations can stay open to serve essential workers.

The curfew comes as Quebec's COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise and hospitals say they're filling up and risk becoming overwhelmed.

The trend continued Saturday as the province reported 3,127 new cases of the virus and 41 new associated deaths. It was the first time the province's daily case count passed the 3,000 mark.

The province said 12 of the most recent deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, 24 took place between Jan. 2 and 7 and five prior to Jan. 2.

Quebec has also shut down places of worship for all but small funerals, tightened mask-wearing rules for schools, and extended the closure of non-essential businesses until at least Feb. 8.

