Cyclist dead after being struck by dump truck in downtown Toronto: police
Published Thursday, July 25, 2024 9:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2024 9:41AM EDT
A cyclist is dead after being struck by a dump truck in downtown Toronto on Thursday morning, police say.
It happened near Bloor Street West and Avenue Road just before 9 a.m.
Police say that the female cyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
Bloor Street is closed in both directions from Avenue Road to Bay Street.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 25, 2024
8:48am
Bloor Street West and Queen's Park / Avenue Road @TPS53Div
- involving a dump truck and cyclist
- cyclist struck on roadway
- she was pronounced on scene
Road closures:
- Bloor St W in both directions from Avenue Rd to Bay St
- Avoid the area#GO1619827
^CdK