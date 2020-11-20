A cyclist has died following a collision involving a cement truck in Mimico Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road and Judson Street, near Mimico GO station, just after 5 p.m.

Police said a cyclist, a man in his 40s, was hit by the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck remained in the area, police said.

Royal York is closed from Newcastle Street to Judson Street while police investigate the incident.