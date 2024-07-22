Cyclist dead after incident in Pickering: police
Police say a cyclist is dead after an incident in Pickering on Sunday. (CP24/Colin Williamson)
Published Monday, July 22, 2024 6:33AM EDT
A male cyclist is dead after an incident in Pickering on Sunday, police say.
Durham Regional Police confirmed that the cyclist was found without vital signs in the area of Fairport Road and Concession Road 3.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the cyclist’s death is unclear and police said there was no collision or vehicle involved.
The cyclist has not been identified by police.
An investigation is ongoing.