

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male cyclist is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to John Street and Baywood Gate, just west of Bayview Avenue, for reports of a collision.

York Regional Police said the victim suffered a head injury and was rushed to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

John Street is closed between Bayview Avenue and Johnson Street for a police investigation.