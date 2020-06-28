CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 5:52PM EDT
A male cyclist is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to John Street and Baywood Gate, just west of Bayview Avenue, for reports of a collision.
York Regional Police said the victim suffered a head injury and was rushed to a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
John Street is closed between Bayview Avenue and Johnson Street for a police investigation.