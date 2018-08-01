

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is dead after an apparent hit-and-run in Brampton, police say.

It happened on Summerlea Road near Walker Drive at around 8 a.m.

Police initially said that a pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer that remained on scene; however they now say that the incident is a fail-to-remain collision involving a cyclist.

Police say that it appears as though the cyclist was hit by a tractor trailer that became dislodged from the vehicle it was being towed by. That vehicle then left the scene. Police say that it is possible that the driver wasn’t aware that their trailer had become dislodged and left the scene without realizing that the cyclist had been struck.

“It is certainly a possibility and that is something our investigators will work to determine,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone who may have any surveillance to contact us so we can determine what the sequence of events were.”

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau are currently on scene.

No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.