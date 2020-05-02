

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 32-year-old male cyclist is dead after he was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run in a rural part of western Brampton early on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Ahkil Mooken said that at 12:06 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive after a passing motorist located an injured cyclist near the roadway.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man at the scene but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mooken said the cyclist was heading east on Bovaird, approaching Mississauga Road when he was struck.

As the caller who phoned it in did not witness any collision, they are unsure of exactly when the cyclist was hit.

“We are appealing for anyone who was around here in the midnight hour to call our major collision bureau,” Mooken said.

He said they believe the vehicle involved was a Ford and will have significant front-end damage.

Bovaird Drive was closed between Heritage and Mississauga roads as a result.