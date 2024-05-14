A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near Dundas and McCaul streets.

The driver remained at the scene, said Toronto police.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult female patient to the hospital with serious injuries:

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street were briefly currently closed at McCaul Street as police investigated, but have since reopened.