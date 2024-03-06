Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by driver of vehicle in The Annex
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10:06PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2024 10:54AM EST
A cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in midtown Toronto Wednesday night.
Toronto police said it happened just before 9:15 p.m., in the area of Dupont and St. George streets, located in The Annex.
Paramedics confirmed a man in his 40s was rushed to a local trauma centre.
Officers say the driver remained on scene.
Police warn of delays in the area and ask drivers to consider alternate routes at this time.