A Brampton dad fended off a car thief who tried to take his SUV with a baby inside from the driveway of his home, and the whole incident was caught by surveillance camera.

Peel Regional Police say that just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man loaded his 10-month old baby into an SUV parked in his driveway, and went back into his home to fetch his second child and bring them to the car.

Surveillance video footage posted online shows a man dressed in black wearing a mask emerge from a black car parked on the street and approach the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

When the father emerged with his second child, he quickly notices the strange man in the driver’s seat of his SUV, and while holding his older child in his arms, opens the passenger’s side door of vehicle to confront him.

The suspect throws the car in reverse, sending it rolling down the driveway with the father – and his child – in the path of the open passenger’s side door.

The father then circles over to the driver’s side door and the suspect flees back to the waiting getaway vehicle.

Still engaged, the SUV slowly crawls up the driveway and strikes the home’s garage door.

Police say nobody was injured in the incident and they are working to identify the suspect.