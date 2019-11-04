'Dangerous' and 'illegal' stunt on Hwy. 409 caught on camera: OPP
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 6:09AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 6:40AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are condemning a dangerous stunt carried out on a major GTA highway that was captured on video.
In a tweet posted overnight, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared a video of a driver doing donuts in the middle of Highway 409 in the area of Carlingview Drive, near Pearson Airport.
In the video, a group of motorists block the lanes of the highway as a driver spins in circles doing donuts in front of several onlookers, who are seen filming the stunt.
“This is not only dangerous and illegal, it is disappointing when a mob mentality of hijacking a highway to make a scene like this is conducted,” Schmidt wrote on social media. “We are better than this...aren’t we?”
It is not clear when the stunt was carried out.
