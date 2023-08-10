"Dangerous" thunderstorms that could produce “strong wind gusts, damaging hail, and heavy rain” are forecasted for much of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, today, says Canada's national weather agency.

At 9:51 a.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto alerting the public of possible nickel-sized hail and wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

It also said that heavy rainfall amounts approaching 40mm are possible in the city.

“A line of thunderstorms is expected to continue tracking southeast today while strengthening,” Environment Canada said.

“Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

The weather agency is also urging people to avoid water-related activities while the warning is in effect as they “may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.”

Further, Emergency Management Ontario is recommending that people immediately take cover if threatening weather approaches.

The weather system is expected to move out of the area by late this afternoon.