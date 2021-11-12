Vanessa Jung says her father's death is just starting to sink in as she continues to seek answers about what happened on that October night in Scarborough.

Jung's 73-year-old father, Christopher, was shot and killed in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 24. He was driving his Beck taxi cab when the shooting occurred.

"I never imagined that this was the outcome. I never imagined he would die like this," Jung told CTV News Toronto Friday.

"It is so beyond my reality, beyond my comprehension."

Jung said her father's death left her confused and angry. Christopher had been raising Jung on his own since she was young following her mother's death.

"I don't have closure. I do ask myself if I did know why if it would make me feel any better. It probably won't," she said.

"But I do spend a lot of time running scenarios through my head and kind of wondering if…it could have been prevented."

Toronto police have named a 17-year-old male suspect in the shooting who they said was a passenger in Christopher's cab. The teen is wanted for second-degree murder.

"This is a particularly brutal murder, a violent murder, and committed by a young person. We're eager to take him off the streets," Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said earlier this week, appealing for the suspect to surrender.

Jung said she was 'heartbroken' when she found out that the suspect is a minor.

"As far as I know, he had no relationship with the suspect. This suspect and him had never crossed paths before. This is like the only time, so that's what makes this homicide particularly unusual," she said. "I know nothing about this individual."

Jung said her father and mother immigrated to Canada from Poland in the 70s.

Christopher had been a taxi driver for more than three decades and just returned last month following a hip replacement surgery, Jung said.

"He was just in such good spirits, so excited to be back on the road and driving around the city," she said. "The future was bright for my dad. He had hopes and wanted to travel. I do really feel his life was cut short."

Jung said she has so many unanswered questions about her father's murder.

"I don't know if those questions will ever be answered," she said. "And I don't know if those questions will help me process it better if I get answers."

- With files from CTV Toronto’s Mike Walker and CP24’s Kerrisa Wilson