Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.

The time change in Ontario will happen at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Clocks will fall back one hour.

After the clocks go back, the sun will begin setting in Toronto at around 5:02 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will set in Toronto at about 4:44 p.m.

Daylight saving time starts again on March 13, 2023.

One Ontario politician is hopeful that this could be one of the last times the clocks will have to go back.

In 2020, Ontario passed legislation that could end the bi-annual changing of the clock, making daylight time permanent in the province.

However, the legislation can only come into effect if Quebec and New York do the same.

EFFECTS OF TIME CHANGE ON THE BODY

According to experts, some people will experience a shock to their bodies' internal clock when the time changes, much like the jet lag experienced after flying across time zones.

Research shows that the disruption to the internal clock can cause increased rates of heart attacks, stroke, weight gain, anxiety and contribute to workplace injuries and car accidents.

Daylight saving time started in Ontario in 1918.

With files from Sean Davidson and Bryann Aguilar.