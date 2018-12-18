

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A daylight shooting in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood has left a male victim suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in the area of Driftwood and Finch avenues at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators initially said they were investigating reports of a shooting and a collision nearby.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with this investigation but officers said they are continuing to search for additional suspects. No descriptions have been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.