Daylight shooting in Rexdale leaves 1 man dead
Published Thursday, February 29, 2024 1:29PM EST
One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while travelling in a vehicle in Rexdale on Thursday afternoon.
Police say that an occupant, or occupants, of a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle in the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area at around 12:45 p.m.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds and subsequently pronounced dead on scene.
Police say that the suspect or suspects were seen fleeing the scene westbound along Finch Avenue in a black two-door car.
No further description has been provided.
Finch Av West/Westmore Dr
12:45 p.m.
- Reports that occupant(s) of one vehicle shot at another vehicle
- Officers are on scene
- One victim located who has been shot
- Anyone w/info contact police#GO453371
