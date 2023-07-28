

The Canadian Press





Canadian Olympian sprinters are taking to the track for the men's and women's 100-metre semifinals and finals tonight at the Canadian Track and Field Championship.

Olympians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Bolade Ajomale and Bismark Boateng are scheduled to compete on the men's side.

Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham will compete on the women's side.

De Grasse says he's looking to return to form after a foot injury derailed his 2022 season.

On the field, Richmond, B.C., native Camryn Rogers is looking to clinch the Canadian hammer throw title.

Rogers came second in the 2022 world championship and has twice broken her own record in 2023.

De Grasse, Brown, Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded Tokyo Olympic silver medals Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group had initially earned bronze in the men's 4x100-metre relay at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.