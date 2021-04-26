Premier Doug Ford says that the death of a 13-year-old Brampton girl who contracted COVID-19 is “heart-wrenching” and serves as a “devastating reminder of what this virus can do.”

Emily Victoria Viegas died last week. According to a report in the Globe and Mail, Viegas was found unresponsive by her brother after reporting trouble breathing in the days previous.

The newspaper said that her mother had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was on oxygen in Brampton Civic Hospital at the time.

“My heart absolutely breaks for this family. I can’t imagine the unbearable pain and sorrow they are feeling right now,” Ford said in a statement issued on Monday morning. “It’s heart-wrenching and a devastating reminder of what this virus can do. On behalf of all Ontarians, I’m sending my deepest condolences to everyone who is suffering from the terrible loss of this young life.”

Nearly 8,000 Ontarians have died after contract COVID-19 but only three of those fatalities have occurred in people under the age of 19.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told CP24 on Monday morning that Viegas’s father was an essential worker at a factory “who had no choice but to go to work.”

He said that the death of someone so young is “needless” and represents a “dark day for our city.”

“It goes to show the consequences of COVID are real, they are severe. So when we talk about the need to vaccinate essential workers it not some trivial comment; it is about lives that are at stake,” Brown said.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) said on Sunday that one of their students died, but did not release any further information about their identity or cause of death.

The board said that it is “focusing on supporting staff and students and respecting the privacy of the grieving family.”

Meanwhile, in a statement provided to CP24 on Monday Peel Public Health called the loss of someone so young “uniquely tragic.”

“When you think about a loss like this it stings. It sting not just for the family but for the neighbours, for the friends, for the classmates and for the healthcare workers. Imagine trying to resuscitate a 13-year-old, it is just beyond your worst nightmare,” Brown said.