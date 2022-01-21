Police say that they are now investigating the death of a man and woman in Brampton earlier this week as a murder-suicide.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Red Castle and Kershaw streets for a wellness check at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene they located a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. A man was also found outside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that investigators now believe the male’s injuries were “self-inflicted” and that the homicide was the result of “a case of domestic violence between two individuals that were in a relationship.”

The victims have not been publicly identified but police say that both were 23-year-old residents of Brampton.

“Our service offers our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said. “It is a heartbreaking demonstration of the realities of gender based violence. It reinforces the need for our community to continue collective efforts towards ending violence against women.”

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information or surveillance camera to come forward.