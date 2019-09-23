

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been called in after a man was found deceased inside an apartment building in the city’s Dorset Park neighbourhood.

Police say that the man’s body was located in the building on Antrim Crescent in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area at around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death is being treated as a homicide, according to police.

Sources tell CP24 that the victim was located inside a 15th floor unit.