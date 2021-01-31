The death toll at a Barrie long-term care home dealing with an outbreak that has been linked to the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of the virus has climbed to 61.

Jarlette Health Services, which operates Roberta Place, updated the number of fatalities on Sunday. It is up from the 50 deaths reported by Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Friday. An essential caregiver at the home has also died after contracting the virus.

All but one of the 129 residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared earlier this month. More than 80 staff members had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The deadly outbreak prompted two retirement homes in Mississauga and Etobicoke to restrict visitors from Barrie due to concerns over the more transmissible UK B.1.1.7 variant.

On Friday, officials from the Simcoe Muskoka region confirmed that there are 10 people infected with the UK variant and 105 more probable cases. Officials said eight of the 10 confirmed variant cases are tied to the outbreak at Roberta Place.

As of Sunday, there are 58 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario.

Meanwhile, families of Roberta Place residents have started a class-action lawsuit against the care home. According to a news release issued by the lawyers representing the families, they want to seek answers and to “hold Roberta Place accountable for what they describe as ‘gross negligence’ in failing to keep their residents safe from the virus.”

Some families have joined a separate class-action lawsuit against long-term care providers in the province. The suits have not been certified.