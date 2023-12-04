

The Canadian Press





A municipal politician in Moncton, N.B., says a city council meeting today will be asked to reverse a decision to end its menorah display outside city hall during Hanukkah.

Last week, Moncton city councillors decided against having the annual menorah-lighting ceremony when the Jewish holiday begins Thursday.

Coun. Daniel Bourgeois says the decision not to light the menorah came at a closed-door meeting Monday where it was also agreed to remove other religious holiday symbols, including a nativity scene.

But Bourgeois notes the city still has other Christian symbols on display, such as a Christmas tree and angels on lamp posts.

The council is scheduled to meet this afternoon for its regular session, where he hopes they will reverse the decision to leave the menorah in storage.

Francis Weil, president of the Moncton Jewish Community, says the menorah represents tolerance and its removal creates the impression the city is not a welcoming place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.