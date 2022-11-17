

David Fraser and Marie-Danielle Smith, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, the Department of Finance's top civil servant told an inquiry Thursday.

Michael Sabia, the deputy minister of finance, said the “Freedom Convoy” protests that began in late January came at a “very, very fragile moment” due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting dynamics in global trade.

He was one of three senior finance officials testifying at the Public Order Emergency Commission, an inquiry into the Liberal government's decision to trigger the federal Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 in response to the protests.

Sabia said the demonstrations, which shut down the flow of cross-border trade at major junctions in Alberta and Ontario, were hurting Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner at a time when there was growing protectionist sentiment in the United States.

He also said finance officials feared there would be lasting consequences for the economy, particularly on the automotive industry, if protests went on for too long. At the time, Canada was negotiating with the U.S. on American tax credits for electric car manufacturing.

Finance briefings prepared during the protest and submitted into evidence at the inquiry say Canada's reputation as a reliable economic partner for the U.S. “may be in jeopardy.”

Some U.S. lawmakers made public statements expressing concern about the impact of the protests, particularly on automotive assembly plants, and Global Affairs Canada officials testified earlier this week that there was significant anxiety among both American and Canadian diplomats.

“Duration is everything here, in terms of the disruption on the Canadian economy,” Sabia testified.

It was also a “very delicate time” because the federal government was preparing its 2022 budget and eyeing the potential consequences of Russia's anticipated invasion of Ukraine, he said.

Department officials prepared a memo for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Feb. 9 that detailed which legislative levers could be pulled to help end the protests, including a proposal to have bank accounts frozen.

The emergency powers ultimately allowed the government to regulate or prohibit “the use of property” to fund or support the blockade, which meant that financial service providers could immediately freeze personal or corporate accounts without facing any liabilities.

Sabia said the measure, announced along with other emergency powers on Feb. 14, was meant to deter people from coming to the protests and to encourage those already participating to leave.

“The minister of finance was very clear as of that date that people involved in these disruptions ran the risk of having their accounts frozen,” he said. “It was very clear that all that had to happen was for those people to leave.”

The emergency orders included a provision that banks, credit unions, crowdfunding platforms and other financial services providers register with FINTRAC and report suspicious transactions to the financial watchdog.

They also required institutions to review their relationships with anyone involved in the blockades and report their holdings to the RCMP or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

About 280 accounts were frozen as a result, with about $8 million in total assets.

Reports by financial service providers provided to the commission suggest that 204 of the frozen accounts were savings or chequing accounts, and the remaining 76 were for credit cards or lines of credit.

The Department of Finance has not produced an assessment of the economic impacts of the blockades, but assistant deputy minister Rhys Mendes told the inquiry there was no direct, long-term impact on Canada's economy.

“It's fair to say the impact was limited,” he said, adding that that was only the case because protests weren't widespread or long-lasting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, Jody Thomas, is also due testifying Thursday.

The commission previously learned that a few hours after the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, Thomas reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests in Ottawa and at several border crossings.

Her actions, detailed in documents previously released by the inquiry, provide some insight into the advice Trudeau and his cabinet colleagues were receiving when deciding to use the Emergencies Act.

The inquiry learned Thomas did not go through official channels and told the RCMP the protests were a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

When Trudeau invoked the act, he told Canadians its extraordinary but temporary powers were needed to quell protests against pandemic-related restrictions and the Liberal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.