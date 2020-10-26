Officers investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Scarborough LCBO on Sunday are looking into the possibility that a dispute over social distancing precipitated the homicide, a police source confirmed to CP24.

Police were called to the area of Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Officers discovered a 22-year-old man in an LCBO parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Witnesses told police that three suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver Honda and the vehicle was later stopped by officers about 1.5 kilometres from the scene of the shooting.

Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident though it is unclear if any charges have been laid.

One witness and a police source told CP24 on Monday that shortly before the gunshots rang out, a dispute over social distancing occurred inside the store and continued on outside.

Homicide detectives have not officially confirmed if they believe the dispute was what motivated the shooting.

Officers are on scene collecting evidence and police will be reviewing security camera footage from inside and outside the store.

A knife was recovered from the scene but police say they are unsure how it is connected to the incident.

Police have not said if the firearm used in the shooting has been located.

Officers are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators to contact the Toronto Police Service's homicide unit.

