Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.

Police say that Faizan Ali was convicted of numerous offences following the May 17, 2021 crash but had been released pending sentencing in the case.

However, police say that Ali failed to appear in court on the date of his sentencing and is now subject to an arrest warrant.

“Faizan is believed to be in the Hamilton area but has known connections to surrounding municipalities,” a news release issued by police on Wednesday notes. “If you see Faizan Ali, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.”

The fatal crash that Ali was charged in occurred near Limeridge Road East and Upper Kenilworth Avenue.

Police have previously said that the suspect vehicle was completing a U-turn when it struck a motorcyclist, causing its operator to become wedged under the vehicle.

Police have said that the suspect vehicle then dragged the motorcyclist for about 100 metres.

Its driver later exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Ali was ultimately arrested and charged with a number of offences including multiple firearm-related charges.

Police say that he is now being sough on additional charges for failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with the terms of probation.

Ali is described as South Asian, about five-foot-nine in height and weighing approximately 194 lbs., police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.