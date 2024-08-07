

The Canadian Press





Documentaries about the rise and fall of Vice Media and efforts to return cultural artifacts to Indigenous nations are among the projects heading to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say TIFF's non-fiction program will open with "Vice is Broke," in which former Vice contributor and "Fresh Off the Boat" creator Eddie Huang investigates the once-thriving digital media company.

Canadian titles include "So Surreal: Behind the Masks," in which directors Neil Diamond and Joanne Robertson trace endeavours to repatriate Indigenous masks and other artifacts to the Yup’ik and Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw nations.

"Your Tomorrow," written and directed by Toronto's Ali Weinstein, follows the fight to save the waterfront entertainment venue Ontario Place amid redevelopment plans to build a massive spa and indoor waterpark.

Meanwhile, "Living Together," the directorial debut by Montreal's Halima Elkhatabi, follows several young Montrealers as they search for the ideal roommate.

TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.