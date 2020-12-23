A Toronto long-term care physician says the military should step in now to help a Scarborough nursing home dealing with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, 118 residents at Tendercare Living Centre, located at Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, tested positive for the virus- nearly half of its 254 residents, according to the Ministry of Health.

Fourty-seven staff members also tested positive for the virus, while a total of 21 residents have died from the disease, a significant jump from the 11 fatalities recorded on Sunday.

"We need to think outside the box, and if it means getting the military involved again, to help them, that probably should happen now," Dr. Silvy Mathew told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

Mathew isn’t a staff doctor at Tendercare but spent five hours working there on Sunday after an appeal went out to long-term care physicians.

She said the situation at the home is “dire” and that help is needed now in order to prevent more fatalities.

"You're in long-term care because you need help. You need help with either feeding yourself, bathing yourself, going to the washroom, [or] transferring yourself,” Mathew said. “If you don't have enough personal support workers, then you can't take care of people. You can have food delivered, but somebody has to help you actually eat it,” she added.

A spokesperson for Tendercare said the outbreak has been “extremely trying” and “difficult to mitigate” as staff members are getting sick and cases continue to surge in the surrounding community.

“Tendercare has been hard-hit by the virus and as a result, a significant number of staff are infected and have been forced to isolate. We have reached out to the surrounding hospitals, Ontario Health and staffing agencies for additional resources to support resident care,” reads an email statement provided to CP24.

The home also noted a difference in COVID-19 cases compared to the government’s data with 105 active cases among residents and 49 cases among staff as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says Scarborough Health Network has been assisting the home since Dec. 14 to help control the outbreak.

“Together with our partners, we are taking action to support the homes to improve infection prevention and control measures, shore up staffing and ensure adequate supplies of PPE,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

When asked if the military would be deployed to further assist the home, the ministry said it is “confident” that their partners from across the health sector will help stabilize the home.

“We are grateful for the work and support that the teams from the local public health unit, the local health integration network, Scarborough Health Network and others are providing to the home,” the statement reads.

Mathew, however, said she believes there isn’t enough staff that a hospital or agency could provide to improve the situation quick enough.

"They cannot get the care that they need. Not even close," she said. "There are preventable deaths here and if we just get enough help immediately, then we can do something."

The ministry said it has completed an inspection of the home and is determining “next actions” to take.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Janice Golding