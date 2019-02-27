

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for a dog that was left unattended for less than a minute in the Yonge and Eglinton area on Sunday.

Toronto police say a man tied his dog to a fence near Yonge and Eglinton on Sunday and left him there for “less than a minute.”

When he returned, investigators say the dog, named Chico, was gone.

He is described as a seven or eight year-old male black pug and Chihuahua mix.

His image was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.