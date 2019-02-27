Dog left for ‘less than a minute’ stolen at Yonge and Eglinton
Chico the dog is shown in a handout image from Toronto police.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:32PM EST
Toronto police say they are looking for a dog that was left unattended for less than a minute in the Yonge and Eglinton area on Sunday.
Toronto police say a man tied his dog to a fence near Yonge and Eglinton on Sunday and left him there for “less than a minute.”
When he returned, investigators say the dog, named Chico, was gone.
He is described as a seven or eight year-old male black pug and Chihuahua mix.
His image was released on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.