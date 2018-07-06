

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no need to conduct an investigation into an allegation that he inappropriately touched a female reporter in British Columbia 18 years ago.

“We have, as we always do, taken these issues seriously,” Trudeau said in an exclusive interview with CP24, when asked if the allegation that circulated throughout the national press over the last few weeks should be investigated. “We’ve talked to a broad range of experts on these. I’ve been reflecting very carefully on this and I think we are moving forward in the right way.”

On Aug. 4, 2000, a then 28-year-old Trudeau was in Creston Valley, B.C. to participate in a festival when he allegedly had an improper physical interaction with a newspaper reporter who was covering the event.

In an editorial written about the encounter in the local Creston Valley Advance, Trudeau reportedly apologized a day after the incident occurred.

“I’m sorry. If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I never would have been so forward,” the editorial said of Trudeau’s apology.

A current employee at the newspaper has confirmed to several news outlets that the editorial is authentic.

The reporter at the centre of the allegations has so far refused to be publicly identified or speak about the allegation.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Trudeau said he didn’t recall improper behaviour on his part, but apologized anyway.

“There’s a lot of uncertainties around this. In terms of my recollection there was no untoward or inappropriate action but she was in a professional context. Who knows where her mind was and I fully respect her ability to experience something differently.”

He indicated the incident should serve as part of the ongoing discussion about appropriate conduct.

“That’s the whole conversation we have to be having around this. People experience things differently and we have to be more thoughtful and that’s a big part of the collective awakening we have to have.”

Since 2014, three male Liberal MPs – Massimo Pacetti, Scott Andrews and Darshan Kang — have been removed or resigned from caucus over allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct. A fourth MP, Kent Hehr, resigned his post in cabinet over allegations of harassment.