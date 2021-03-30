Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet will be discussing what, if any, new public health restrictions should be implemented amid a surge in COVID-19 patients in the province's hospitals, telling Ontarians Tuesday, “Don’t make plans for Easter.”

Speaking at a news conference in Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ford said he “won’t hesitate” to “lock things down” to protect ICU capacity as the number of intensive care patients with COVID-19 continues climbing closer to levels reached during the previous lockdown in January.

“I am extremely concerned with the situation we’re seeing,” Ford said on Tuesday.

“Everything’s on the table – be prepared. I am asking you don’t make plans for Easter – I won’t hesitate to lock things down if I have to. I did it before, I will do it again.”

More to come...