

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Motorists planning to use the Don Valley Parkway this weekend will need to find other routes to get around the city as the highway will be shut down for its annual maintenance.

Starting at 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. on Monday, all lanes of the DVP will be closed to traffic from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway.

In a news release, the city said the closure, which is usually planned for the spring or fall, was moved to August to take advantage of the summer weather and the lower than normal traffic volume.

“A full closure of the Don Valley Parkway for one weekend is an important and safe way that city road crews, engineers and other stakeholders, such as Toronto Hydro and the TTC, can make improvements and keep the expressway in the best state of good-repair,” the city said.

Works expected to be done on the expressway includes 10 lane kilometres of roadway milling and paving, inspection and controlled chipping on bridges, construction and repair of roadside ditches, debris removal and sweeping, cleaning of bridge joints and catch basins, and pothole repairs.

The city said traffic-signal timing changes will be made on nearby roads to improve traffic flow to help with the congestion related to the closure.

Motorists are being advised to use Kingston Road, Victoria Park Avenue, Leslie Street, Bayview Avenue and Avenue Road as alternative routes.