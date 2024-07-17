The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.

The DVP was shut down between Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street on Tuesday for several hours after torrential downpours quickly flooded the busy highway, stranding some motorists.

A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed due to flooding has also reopened between Jarvis Street and the DVP.

The closures, along with a slew of weather-related transit disruptions, caused commuter chaos for Torontonians on Tuesday.

The inclement weather also led to a massive power outage across the city, with Toronto Hydro reporting that 167,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outage. In an email to CP24 on Wednesday morning, the utility confirmed that power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses in the city and just 3,300 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

More details to come…