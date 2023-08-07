Two men were rushed to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing near Moss Park, Toronto police said.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Parliament and Queen streets.

Paramedics told CP24 that two men in their 20s were transported to hospital for treatment. One man suffered life-threatening injuries while the second was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Queen Street was closed between Parliament and Power streets for the police investigation but lanes have since reopened.