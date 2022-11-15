Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.

Fewer than a dozen Progressive Conservative MPPs were seen wearing face masks at Question Period on Tuesday.

Video from the legislature shows some cabinet ministers, including the premier and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, sitting without a mask while young pages stood directly in front of them.

NDP interim leader Peter Tabuns called the premier out for his lack of leadership during a time in which hospitals are overburdened.

“Yesterday the chief medical officer of health strongly advised all adults wear masks indoors to protect our children. The premier, speaker, said he would take the advice of the medical officer of health. Why is the premier not taking leadership and wearing a mask to protect our children?”

The premier did not respond to Tabuns’ questioning, choosing instead to throw the questions to House Leader Paul Calandra and Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

Calandra also was not wearing a mask. Jones, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago, was wearing one.

Here's Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones wearing a mask, the only member of the government's front bench to do so. Says we shouldn't be judging people's personal choices #onpoli pic.twitter.com/VFi81Tezf3 — Siobhan Morris (@siomoCTV) November 15, 2022

On Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore said he was “strongly recommending” masking in all indoor public settings to help curb the spread of COVID-19, influenza and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

“All three are actively circulating across Ontario in all of our communities and across the western hemisphere contributing to the pressures on our pediatric health-care system. As the risk to Ontarians increases, we must use all of the layers of protection that we have,” Moore said, adding that his recommendation includes the use of masks in social settings or at home if an individual is feeling unwell.

No mask mandate has been implemented in Ontario at this time.

Ford has previously urged Ontarians to “wear a mask every time possible.”

“Wear a mask every time possible, number one. Number two, get a vaccination shot, if you haven't already received yours, and get a flu shot. Those are the recommendations I have.”

And yet on Tuesday, the premier appeared not to be following that same advice.

When asked about his decision not to wear a mask, Calandra responded saying the government has taken “full leadership from the beginning of the pandemic.”

“Every single time that we’ve put a measure in place to improve healthcare in the province of Ontario they have voted against it,” he said.

Jones also objected to the NDP questions about mask wearing.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic there is nothing the premier hasn’t done to protect our children and the most vulnerable,” she said. “We will continue to do what the chief medical officer of health recommends because we know it’s the right thing.”

Tabuns, meanwhile, argued that leadership does not mean “repeating talking points in the house.”

“Leadership is taking the advice of the medical officer of health, something the premier says that he does, and acting on it.”

The premier did not speak on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after question period, Jones said that individuals will have to make their own choices and that "we should not be passing judgement."

"People making determinations based on personal circumstances," she said. "Personal choice is important here."

Jones added that in terms of her fellow PC MPPS, members of the public should "take into consideration the size of the building" and "the size of the room."

There are 124 Members of Provincial Parliament that sit in the Legislature during question period, not including staff, pages, members of the press and those in the public gallery.

Moore did not say anything about room size when making his recommendations Monday.