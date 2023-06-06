Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Canada's correctional service commissioner to “step aside, step down, or [..] be fired” after moving serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.

“We want Canadians to have confidence in our decisions. Commissioner, I’ll tell you, no Canadians have confidence in your decisions,” Ford said at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

The premier’s fiery remarks follow a statement from the agency’s commissioner Anne Kelly responding to public outcry in response to Bernardo’s transfer – but stopping short of explaining why the move took place.

The Correctional Service of Canada has ordered an additional review to ensure Bernardo’s transfer was "appropriate, evidence-based, and more importantly, adequately considered victims," Kelly said on Monday.

"These facilities are strictly guarded 24/7, inmate movement is controlled, and we have rigorous security protocols," she said.

At medium-security prisons, inmates can roam around, spend less time locked-up, and have more programming and employment options at the institution.

“This guy doesn't deserve less restrictions, employment opportunities, believe it or not, freedom to wander around,” Ford said. “This scumbag Bernardo should rot in hell.”

Bernardo was moved from a maximum-security prison at Millhaven Institution near Kingston to La Macaza Institution in Quebec last week.

In the Correctional Service of Canada statement, it noted medium-security facilities have the same perimeter controls as maximum-security institutions.

But, Ford said, “the crime was the most heinous crime in Canadian history,” referencing the murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French in the early 1990s near St. Catharines.

“He tortured, he raped and murdered these two young girls and the pain the family is going through again, should never be seen ever in the history of Canada.”